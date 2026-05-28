How Petersburg neighbors can get free produce through 3 new programs

PETERSBURG, Va. — Three new programs at a Petersburg farmers market are working to address public health challenges in a city that has long faced a shorter life expectancy than the state average and higher rates of chronic conditions.

The Market at Petersburg Public Library offers locally grown fresh produce, including asparagus, lettuce, squash, zucchini, onions, sweet potatoes, and garlic — much of it picked and delivered the same day.

"They picked these yesterday morning in Dinwiddie and brought them here to us," Amy Wilson, the market's manager, said.

Wilson said the goal is to make fresh food accessible to Petersburg residents who qualify.

"I just need you to fill out that application and we'll see if you qualify for it," Wilson said.

The 3 programs are:

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (Farm Market Fresh):

Qualifying seniors $50 benefit to use at an authorized farmer's market.

"For qualifying seniors that have food insecurity, they get a one-time $50 benefit to use at our farmers market," Wilson said.

Food is Medicine:

This program is enrolling residents who have at least one chronic health condition and experience food insecurity.

"So we are enrolling 50 Petersburg residents with at least one chronic health condition, who also experience food insecurity, to receive $75 in fruit and vegetables vouchers to spend here at the Market at PPL for the next six months," Wilson said.

Sun Bucks (under SNAP):

Families with children who qualify can receive $120 for fresh produce.

Concordia Yates shops at the market regularly and said the appeal is straightforward.

"I came here every other week," Yates said. "Because they have fresh vegetables and fruits and the prices are nice too."

Sherron Wyche said the programs come at a critical time.

"The way the prices are now for food, based on the economy, I'll take the $75 every six months. I appreciate it," Wyche said.

Yates agreed.

"With gas prices and grocery prices, everything helps," Yates said.

Space in the programs is limited. Residents interested in signing up should visit the Petersburg Public Library as soon as possible.

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