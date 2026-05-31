Kate Staples crowned 2026 Visionary of the Year in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Omni Hotel in downtown Richmond Saturday night for Blood Cancer United's Visionaries of the Year Grand Finale.

Blood Cancer United, formerly known as The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, funds blood cancer research and provides support services for patients and their families across more than 100 types of blood cancer.

The Visionaries of the Year campaign is a 10-week philanthropic competition in which candidates raise funds in honor of local blood cancer survivors. Six candidates competed this year. One American is diagnosed with a blood cancer every three minutes.

CBS 6's Greg McQuade returned to emcee the worthy cause yet again.

Kate Staples, who works for Dominion Energy, was crowned 2026 Visionary of the Year after single-handedly raising $89,000.

"I am proud to lead a fundraising team in Blood Cancer United's Visionaries of the Year campaign, in memory of loved ones lost, especially my mom who lost her battle with cancer in 2023," Staples wrote.

The total raised over the 10-week campaign was more than $261,000.

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