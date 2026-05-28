Richmond Greek Festival returns for 48th year with food, music, charity, and celebrity guest

RICHMOND, Va. — The 48th annual Richmond Greek Festival kicks off Thursday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Malvern Avenue.

Festival volunteers began preparations months ago, curing 20,000 shish kebabs over the past three days and baking a variety of pastries.

Visitors can enjoy Greek dishes, live entertainment, church tours, and shopping in the International Bazaar.

The free event runs May 28–31, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday — or until sellout.

Drive-thru service is available each day starting at the same time, closing at dusk.

A special highlight this year will be an appearance by Debbie Matenopoulos, former co-host of The View, Emmy-nominated talk show host, lifestyle expert, and bestselling cookbook author.

Matenopoulos, who grew up in Richmond’s Greek Orthodox community, will sign copies of her new cookbook Greekish and meet fans Friday through Sunday.

John Salangsang/John Salangsang/Invision/AP Debbie Matenopoulos is seen at the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision for American Humane/AP Images)

Other festival features include a Cathedral Choir and Chanters Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and daily charity spotlights:

Thursday: Boaz & Ruth

Friday: Housing Families First

Saturday: Boots to Suits

Sunday: Children’s Assistive Technology Services (C.A.T.S.)

Since 2000, the festival has donated more than $500,000 to local charities.

“I’d like to say that it’s our big thank you to a community that has given us so much, and this is our way of giving back to you,” a festival organizer said.

More information and updates, including drive-thru availability, can be found at greekfestival.com.

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