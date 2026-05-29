British curator brings America's Revolution to life in Yorktown: 'We are part of the narrative'

RICHMOND, Va. — As the United States of America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, Virginia is drawing record crowds.

Its senior curator Dr. Sarah Meschutt brings a perspective unlike most.

Meschutt, who grew up in England and once served as a weapons expert at the Tower of London, now leads visitors through one of the most significant sites in American history: the place where British forces surrendered to George Washington in 1781.

"That was when the long struggle for independence was clinched by the patriots," Meschutt said.

Inside the museum, more than 250 artifacts tell the story of the War for Independence.

From artillery and muskets to portraits of leaders on both sides of the global conflict. Meschutt said the authenticity of the collection is central to its power.

WTVR Dr. Sarah Meschutt

"The integrity of a historic object beats everything — absolutely everything," Meschutt said. "We [have portraits of] Lord Charles Cornwallis, and he was the commander of British forces that were trapped at Yorktown at the siege of Yorktown."

A life-sized diorama brings the Battle of Great Bridge to life, depicting patriot Billy Flora and fellow colonists defeating the Redcoats.

"This was the first victory in the war, and it happened in Virginia. Right here," Meschutt said.

The museum also honors Hanover County's Patrick Henry, whose words became a rallying cry for the Revolution.

WTVR Patrick Henry statue

The crown jewel of the collection is a copy of the Declaration of Independence produced in Boston in July 1776.

"The document tells everyone why they should be fighting for independence," Meschutt said. "We feel that original artifacts — documents included — don't tell lies. If you know the truth, they will speak the truth."

Meschutt's Oxford accent is often the first thing visitors notice.

Her appreciation for the American Revolution dates back to grade school in England, and she said the British perspective is an essential part of the story.

"Don't forget that we were here too — we British. I mean, we are part of the narrative," Meschutt said.

She said the Revolution cannot be fully understood without accounting for the king an ocean away and his army in America.

"So that story is very important to British people because in a sense it is part of Britain's history and the separation was like the divorce," Meschutt said.

WTVR

As for how a former British subject feels about the outcome of the war, Meschutt said her background is an asset, not a conflict.

"I think it's perfectly appropriate for a British person to be telling the story from my perspective," Meschutt said.

With the nation's 250th birthday approaching, she said the museum is busier than she has ever seen it.

"Well, it's been busier than I can ever remember and I've been here since 2008," Meschutt said.

For Meschutt, the museum's collection represents something far greater than a job.

"Well, it is a direct contact to the past," Meschutt said. "And I feel truly blessed to be here in this wonderful museum with all these people around me, enjoying the storyline that we've created them to delight in. It is their history. It resonates with the 18th century in every way. It is America's birthday, isn't it."

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