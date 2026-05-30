Veterans walk raises awareness about military suicide prevention: 'One team, one fight'

RICHMOND, Va. — Active-duty service members, veterans and civilians gathered at Brown's Island Saturday morning for the third annual Veterans Walk, rallying around a shared message of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The event is part of the Military Retiree Club of Richmond's Bridge Over Troubled Waters suicide prevention program, designed to raise awareness about mental health challenges facing both active-duty and retired military members. It also served as a post-Memorial Day tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Alexander Taylor, an organizer with the Military Retiree Club, said the event carries a clear purpose.

"To give veterans, service members and family members an opportunity to walk together as we bring awareness to suicide prevention," Taylor said. "And this is also a post-Memorial Day event to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of their country."

Taylor said connection is one of the most powerful tools to combat suicide in the military community.

"One way to prevent suicide is to give veterans the information they need. Give them a sense of purpose, give them an opportunity to walk together, to talk with each other... to communicate about things that are going on in their lives and the same camaraderie we used to have when serving with each other," Taylor said.

New Army enlistees from the 244th Quartermaster Battalion at Fort Lee turned out in strong numbers, saying events like this send an important message to those who may be struggling.

"A lot of soldiers deal with their mental health by themselves, and it just brings everybody together to let them know that they're not by themselves, that they have someone there that supports them," one enlistee said.

Another pointed to the urgency behind the cause.

"Around 24 veterans commit suicide every single day... that's 24 families, 24 people, lives that were lost of something that's easily preventable," another enlistee said. "I feel like if we get more support, if we reach out to them more, get to know them more, that we can stop this issue."

Walk marshals for the event included CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels, Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Lesley Kipling and Delegate Rae Cousins.

Taylor's message to veterans who may be struggling was direct.

"There's an old Army concept, one team, one fight. Together, we're stronger. Let's come together. If you need help, get help," Taylor said.

He added that the event is a reminder of the value of every veteran, past and present.

"You are not alone. Veterans matter. They matter because of what they did in the past, they matter because of what they're doing currently, and they matter because of what they will do in the future," Taylor said.

Organizers hope the event continues to grow each year. Those who want to support the cause or access suicide prevention resources can visit the Military Retiree Club's website.

If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health challenges, you can reach the free Crisis Lifeline anytime by calling or texting 988.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube