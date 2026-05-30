Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2026 raises $561K for research and services in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2026 ride to defeat multiple sclerosis has raised more than $561,300 this weekend in Central Virginia.

Some riders set off for a 41, 77 or 100-mile ride on Saturday from Varina High School in eastern Henrico to Chickahominy Riverfront Park in Williamsburg. Others will then turn around and do the same thing back to Richmond on Sunday morning. Others will enjoy a 50-mile ride in Williamsburg on Saturday.

WATCH: Bill Fitzgerald on importance of Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride

Bill Fitzgerald on importance of Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride

More than 375 riders raised money for research into MS and to provide services for people in our community suffering from the disease.

Katia Brock, a Team RABA rider taking part in her 3rd Bike MS ride, said her father is living with multiple sclerosis.

"It's shaped my whole life. I've grown up with it. I've seen the effects of this disease. It's devastating," Brock said. "But there's so much resilience in this community and events like this, we can actually end MS by doing things like this. We're fundraising, we're getting out there, we're raising visibility. It makes a real tangible difference."

The disease attacks the central nervous system and, over time, erodes the myelin sheath that covers nerve endings.

There is no cure, but in the last five years, new therapies have vastly improved the quality of life for those with MS.

FULL INTERVIEW: Riding for her dad: Katia Brock on why Bike MS Colonial Crossroads matters

FULL INTERVIEW: Riding for her dad: Katia Brock on why Bike MS Colonial Crossroads matters

Eight riders competed on Team CBS 6 this year.

Bill Fitzgerald, whose mother-in-law died of complications from multiple sclerosis, took part in his 13th ride.

"It's events like these that raise money for that crucial research and to help people in our area who need those services," Fitzgerald said. "It's a labor of love."

Brock encouraged everyone to get involved, whether on a bike or not.

"Get on a bike. Support people who are riding if you can't get on a bike," Brock said. "We're really, really lucky to be able to ride. It's a gift."

Team CBS 6 has raised more than $35,700 and Bill Fitzgerald placed second as one of the race's top fundraisers, collecting $20,000.

If you would like to contribute, you can donate to the squad itself or to individual team members; either way, your donation will help people and researchers in our area.



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