Richmond Animal League waives adoption fees at Henrico Walmart event during National Pet Month

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — You might not expect to find your next best friend at a Walmart, but that is exactly what happened on Saturday at a Henrico store where Richmond Animal League set up a free pet adoption event as part of a nationwide push during National Pet Month.

Adoptable dogs and cats from the shelter were at the Walmart Supercenter on Nine Mile Road for the "Give Love. Save Lives" event, with all adoption fees waived. The event was part of a nationwide partnership between Walmart and national nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society in recognition of National Pet Month.

David Wesolowski, grassroots advocacy manager with Best Friends Animal Society, said the event is part of a broader effort to eliminate the killing of shelter animals across the country.

"May is National Pet Month, and Best Friends Animal Society is partnering with Walmart to host events like this all over the country with local rescue partners to adopt out more animals," Wesolowski said.

He said the numbers tell a compelling story about what is possible.

"In 2016, over a million pets were killed in shelters. By last year that number is down to 400,000, but still too many. We just want to encourage people to work with your local shelters and rescues and adopt out pets. If only 6% more people a year adopt animals, this entire country will become no kill," Wesolowski said.

Roughly seven dogs and seven cats were available for adoption at the event. Wesolowski said organizers hoped to see 150 to 200 people come through the busy Walmart location.

His message to anyone considering a shelter animal was simple.

"They make wonderful pets. You know, all of mine have been shelter animals," Wesolowski said.

For Christian and her young son, Graysen, the event was the right moment to open their hearts again. The family lost their dog, Eclipse, and waited about a year before feeling ready to adopt again.

"Eclipse was everything," Christian said. "She was my best friend, and it's time. It's time to have another one who can come out with us and play and be a part of the family."

The family left with a new dog they named Maui — and plans to take him to the beach.

In addition to adoptions, visitors could enter for a chance to win a prize pack worth more than $2,000 or a year's worth of food from Blue Buffalo.

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