WTVR CBS 6 News wins five prestigious 2026 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — The Radio Television Digital News Association awarded WTVR CBS 6 News with five prestigious 2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Congratulations to the following winners:
Bukuru's Gift: Sometimes I Surprise Myself
Greg McQuade
Enza Marcy
I Want to Know What Love Is
Cameron Thompson
Will Hicks
Lindsey's Sign
Mike Bergazzi
Jon Burkett
Curtis Akers
Untold - A WTVR Podcast: Gov Wilder Conversation
Mike Bergazzi
Catie Beck
Brock Taylor
Nick Maharidge
April Harshman
The Season: Clover Hill Cavaliers
Lane Casadonte
Curtis Akers
All regional winners advance to the national competition, with winners announced in August.
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