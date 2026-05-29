WTVR CBS 6 News wins five prestigious 2026 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — The Radio Television Digital News Association awarded WTVR CBS 6 News with five prestigious 2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Bukuru's Gift: Sometimes I Surprise Myself

Greg McQuade

Enza Marcy

Bukuru Nyandwi's art combines beauty with inspiration: 'My gift that God gave me'

I Want to Know What Love Is

Cameron Thompson

Will Hicks

Glen Allen High School choir joins rock legends Foreigner for unforgettable musical experience

Lindsey's Sign

Mike Bergazzi

Jon Burkett

Curtis Akers

Virginia law enforcement vet says justice system failed her family

Untold - A WTVR Podcast: Gov Wilder Conversation

Mike Bergazzi

Catie Beck

Brock Taylor

Nick Maharidge

April Harshman

Doug Wilder on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

The Season: Clover Hill Cavaliers

Lane Casadonte

Curtis Akers

After a challenging season, Clover Hill Cavaliers look to the future

All regional winners advance to the national competition, with winners announced in August.

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