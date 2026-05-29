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WTVR CBS 6 News wins five prestigious 2026 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

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WTVR
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Radio Television Digital News Association awarded WTVR CBS 6 News with five prestigious 2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Bukuru's Gift: Sometimes I Surprise Myself
Greg McQuade
Enza Marcy

Bukuru Nyandwi's art combines beauty with inspiration: 'My gift that God gave me'

I Want to Know What Love Is
Cameron Thompson
Will Hicks

Glen Allen High School choir joins rock legends Foreigner for unforgettable musical experience

Lindsey's Sign
Mike Bergazzi
Jon Burkett
Curtis Akers

Virginia law enforcement vet says justice system failed her family

Untold - A WTVR Podcast: Gov Wilder Conversation
Mike Bergazzi
Catie Beck
Brock Taylor
Nick Maharidge
April Harshman

Doug Wilder on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

The Season: Clover Hill Cavaliers
Lane Casadonte
Curtis Akers

After a challenging season, Clover Hill Cavaliers look to the future

All regional winners advance to the national competition, with winners announced in August.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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