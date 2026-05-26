Family defends Richmond mom charged with murder in twins’ bathtub deaths: 'We loved those children'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother charged in the murder of her twin boys who prosecutors say were left alone in a bathtub was granted a bond Tuesday morning.

Amaya Dixon appeared in Richmond Circuit Court where Judge Charles Maxfield gave her a $5,000 bond for each of the four charges she faces in connection to the deaths of Ksyn and Kcye Dixon: two counts of murder and two counts of child abuse resulting in serious injury.

“We are thanking God that she can mourn with her family and mourn over her kids because she wasn’t able to be there for the process of burial of her kids,” the boys’ grandmother said outside the John Marshall Courthouse.

Richmond Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joan Burroughs told the court during the bond hearing that Dixon’s 12-year-old brother discovered her twins struggling in the bathtub water in the 1000 block of German School Road on April 17.

Dixon’s 17-year-old brother helped the twin boys while the 12-year-old brother called 911, Burroughs said.

The prosecution said Dixon told police she left the 17-month-old boys who are developmentally delayed for four minutes in the bathtub to get them milk. She said camera footage shows Dixon was gone for 15 minutes and returned when she got a call from her mother.

Burroughs said Dixon “never let a single person know she was leaving” and “just left them there for her younger siblings to find.”

Second toddler dies from injuries after drowning in Richmond apartment bathtub

“[They’re] accusations,” the grandmother said after court. “Amaya was a loving and caring mom. We loved those children unconditionally. We will forever hold them in our hearts.”

Ksyn and Kcye couldn’t support their own heads, Burroughs said.

The prosecution said one boy died the day they were rushed to the hospital while his brother died three days later.

The prosecutor also mentioned Dixon’s pending charges in Chesterfield County where she is accused of larceny from a vulnerable adult and other financial charges in December 2025.

William Smith, Dixon’s defense attorney, said his client has never been convicted of a crime, is an Armstrong High School grad with strong family ties to the Southside, and is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community.

Smith told the court the incident was “obviously unintentional.”

Judge Maxfield agreed with the defense granting Dixon a $20,000 bond and said she cannot serve as a caretaker for minors while she waits for trial.

Dixon audibly sobbed during the hearing and said "Thank you, God" when given a bond.

Currently, there is no court date set for Dixon’s Richmond charges but is due in front of a Chesterfield judge for fraud allegations in August.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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