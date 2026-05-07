Mother charged with murder after twin baby boys drown in bathtub, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — The mother of two 17-month-old twin boys who died from drowning injuries they suffered in a bathtub is now charged in their death, Richmond police said Thursday.

Amaya Dixon, 21, is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of child neglect.

Police responded to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of two injured children on Friday, April 17. They arrived to find the twin boys who both suffered "apparent drowning injuries."

One of them was pronounced dead in an area hospital that evening, while the other died from his injuries the following day.

Dixon was arrested Thursday, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at 804-646-3869 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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