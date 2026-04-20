Toddler dies, twin brother critically injured after drowning in Richmond apartment bathtub

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-month-old boy has died and his twin brother is in critical condition after a drowning incident in a Richmond apartment bathtub Friday night, police confirmed Monday.

First responders arrived at the Alexander at 1090 Apartments on German School Road on the Southside around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They found the twin boys suffering from apparent drowning injuries.

Both children were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other boy suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Pittman at (804) 646-3869 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube