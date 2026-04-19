Toddler dead, sibling critically injured after drowning in Richmond bathtub, sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — One toddler has died and another is in critical condition after a drowning incident in a Richmond apartment bathtub Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

First responders arrived at the Alexander at 1090 Apartments on German School Road on the Southside around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sources said first responders went inside and quickly came back outside with two toddlers they believe almost drowned in a bathtub. The toddlers were taken to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

More children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, it is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5 to 14, with more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the U.S. every year.

As the summer months approach, Christy Pritt with the Richmond Ambulance Authority said there are measures everyone can take to help stay safe around all bodies of water.

"You have to have a sense of caution. We want everybody to always maintain vigilance. Always have somebody watching," Pritt said. "Limit use of alcohol for the person that’s watching, especially for children as well. Bodies of water can be very dangerous."

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In deeper bodies of water or when on any kind of boat, wearing a life jacket is critical. However, Pritt said drowning can happen in as little as 1 inch of water and take just seconds.

Regardless of whether it is a lake, pond, pool, or other body of water, Pritt said it is critical to pay attention to your surroundings.

"If your face can be submerged, there is always a possibility of drowning," Pritt said. "It doesn’t matter what body of water it is, there’s always a potential for dangerous things with your fun, so just use caution whenever doing that/"

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