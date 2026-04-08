Virginia man dies, child rescued after kayak overturns in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 35-year-old man died Tuesday after a kayak overturned in Mineral, Virginia.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lakeview Drive common area around 8:05 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

Authorities said Andrew Glen Knight and a boy were on a kayak when it overturned. Neither Knight nor the child wore a life vest, they said.

A bystander helped the child into their boat.

Witnesses saw Knight try to push the kayak back toward the shore before he went underwater.

The Spotsylvania County Dive Team found Knight dead after about an hour of searching.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knight family and all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. We are grateful to the citizens and first responders who acted quickly in an effort to assist. We ask that the community keep the family in their thoughts during this very difficult time. This incident also serves as an important reminder of the importance of wearing life jackets while on the water," Louisa Sheriff Donald Lowe said.

The incident remains under active investigation.

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