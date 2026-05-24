Voice actor Bob Carter brings his iconic villain roles to Richmond Anime-Fest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of anime fans came together on Saturday to celebrate Japanese animation at the Richmond Anime-Fest.

The family-friendly festival at the Four Points Airport Hotel featured a full day of entertainment, including collectibles, toys, comics, and clothing. Fans also had the opportunity to meet celebrity voice actors.

From longtime enthusiasts to kids discovering the genre for the first time, the event offered something for everyone.

Among the celebrity guests was voice actor Bob Carter, a studio owner and voice director who has been in the industry since 2000. Carter, who owns the Neighborhood Studio based in Atlanta, has appeared in nearly 200 anime titles and video games. He is known for voicing characters including Balrog in Street Fighter and Baraka and Shao Khan in Mortal Kombat.

Carter said conventions like Anime-Fest are about more than just fandom — they are a reflection of a fundamental American value.

"Everybody has some kind of fandom, whether you're into cars, whether you're into knitting or fishing or whatever, right? You've got all these different trade shows," Carter said. "But here in America, right, people are into their fandoms. And this is just another expression of that. So in this case, it's pop culture. Now for the newer generations, it's anime. For the older generations, it was comic books and movies and things like that. Well, same thing, same concept."

Carter also noted that cosplay — short for costume playing — has become far more mainstream in recent years.

"For the older generations, they only got to dress up for Halloween, but now you can just do it," Carter said. "You could just cosplay and hang out at home or just cosplay and just go to Kroger. You can cosplay and go wherever you want, and it's totally fine. And that's a wonderful thing. Life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness. This is the embodiment of the American dream."

For those who did not attend, Carter had an encouraging message.

"Don't be afraid to enjoy yourself. A lot of times people will say, 'I'd love to go to that, but...' And there's always that 'but' that holds them back," Carter said. "It's not about getting out of your comfort zone. It's about expanding your comfort zone, and this is one of those places that's a safe, fun, creative space for you to come play, hang out and enjoy yourself."

Carter also works with aspiring creatives through the Neighborhood Studio, helping them break into the industry.

"Don't be afraid. You don't have to be perfect. You just have to take that first step and get started," Carter said.