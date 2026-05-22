'Outgoing' Virginia woman killed after log truck overturns onto pickup in West Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Family, friends and coworkers are mourning the loss of Shonda Henderson, a 51-year-old Dinwiddie County woman killed in a crash involving a logging truck and a Ford pickup on a West Virginia highway.

Henderson was headed east on Route 50 in Taylor County on Tuesday morning when a log truck headed the other direction crossed into the eastbound lane. The truck's trailer overturned, according to investigators.

Henderson died at the scene. The driver of the log truck was not injured.

Henderson, who spent 15 years as a dispatcher for Jerry Browder's Towing Company, was remembered by those who knew her as someone who could lift spirits and get even the toughest jobs done.

"First thing comes to my mind would be outgoing. If you needed something done, you call Shonda and Shonda got it done," coworker Joe Bradshaw said.

"When she comes into a room, she would always lighten the room up."

Jerry Browder, who owned the towing company where Henderson worked, remembered her warmth and dedication.

"She was a person that loved everybody and she's going to joke and carry on, you know," Browder said.

Coworker Lunita Browder Harris said Henderson was like a kindred spirit.

"Everybody loved Shonda," Browder Harris said. "Me and Shonda, we're a lot alike because we are hard-headed, but we love people and she loved her work family as much as she loved her family."

Family friend Danny Smith said the loss is deeply personal.

"It was devastating. Some things you never know," Smith said.

Smith said Henderson had a gift for making memories that will last long after her passing.

"Shonda made some ornaments for my grandson and me that we share every Christmas," Smith said. "I know my grandson is [going to miss her]. We all are."

Henderson is survived by three children and several grandchildren. No funeral arrangements have been announced.

The crash and criminal investigation into the crash in Taylor County, West Virginia, remain ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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