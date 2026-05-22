Virginia fourth graders honor fallen soldiers with Memorial Day ceremony

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A fourth grade class at Powhatan Elementary School learned the true meaning of Memorial Day through a remembrance ceremony held Thursday.

Teacher Jenny Easter created the event to tie into her students' Virginia Studies curriculum. She believes it's important to remember those who gave their lives to our country.

"Aren't we thankful for those men and women that were brave enough to, to make that choice?" Easter asked her students during the ceremony.

Another faculty member said Easter chose to hold the event to give her students an opportunity to spend more time on the subject.

"It's important to us, not just academics, it's important to teach them to be good citizens, to be part of their community, to get involved and to love your country, Easter said.

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