How the Broken Men Foundation hopes to help men heal: 'You're not alone'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Broken Men Foundation, in partnership with VCU, is offering a free eight-week course for men who want to heal and grow, starting June 16.

The course is open to men ages 18 to 35 and will cover topics including trauma, life coping skills, job readiness, and financial literacy.

Ellery Lundy, founder of the nonprofit, said simple questions like, 'how are you,' can lead to a life-changing conversation. That is exactly what his organization aims to provide.

"It's time to talk about these things to make sure that these young men have an outlet," Lundy said.

The Broken Men Foundation strives to help boys and young men grow into responsible adults.

Lundy said the course brings men together to share tools and support one another.

"Because you've been broken doesn't mean you have to stay broken," he said. "It's collectively a group of men coming together talking about different tools to try to help the next man."

Along with fun fellowship, the course addresses life's hardships with the goal of helping each man become a better version of himself.

"We're going to talk about trauma, life coping skills, how to get a job, financial literacy," he said.

Lundy said the young men who participate represent the future.

"These are the next husbands, the next football coaches, the next people going to be in line for entrepreneurship... and we just need to hold them," he said.

Lundy said the goal is for every participant to leave with confidence and a sense of purpose.

"We want you to be able to walk away knowing that I'm gonna be a great father. I'm gonna be a great husband, a great leader in the community, a great uncle, a great brother," he said.

Lundy said no matter what mistakes a man has made or what uncertainty he faces, there is a place of support waiting for him.

"When you come in this space, we need you to know that, that you're not alone and it's OK not to be OK," he said. "Know that people are loving on you and people are rooting for you because we want to see you make it."

The eight-week course is free and registration is open.

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