These new stores plan to open this year at Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- While one long-running clothing store is exchanging spaces and another is sizing up, several new arrivals also are adding to a retail version of musical chairs at Short Pump Town Center. Women’s apparel store Loft is relocating within the western Henrico mall, just as activewear brand Lululemon is expanding its space by taking over vacated storefronts next to it. Loft is slated to open later this month in the space next to White House Black Market on the mall’s upper floor, according to a Loft spokesperson. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.