Fair Oaks Elementary School in Henrico celebrates 100 years of history, community and education

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fair Oaks Elementary School in Henrico County celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday with a commemorative event that brought together generations of alumni, families and community members.

The centennial celebration drew a crowd for food, music and reflection at the school, which has educated thousands of children over the past century.

"This building has stood here for 100 years and educated thousands of children," Henrico native Brenda Dabney Nichols said.

For many attendees, the event felt as much like a family reunion as a milestone celebration.

"It is emotional, it is reflective, it is certainly a day of fraternizing," Fair Oaks Commemorative Event Chairperson Delores McQuinn said.

McQuinn, who also serves as a Virginia delegate, has a deep personal connection to the school.

"I am one of 12 members of my family that went through Fair Oaks Elementary School and to see all of those folks who were with one of my siblings one way or another has been really extraordinary," McQuinn said.

Fair Oaks Elementary has roots that stretch back further than its current building. McQuinn said the school originally began as a one-room schoolhouse for Black children, founded by local reverend and spiritual leader William H. Spurlock. The school was established as a means to ensure that Black children and educators could flourish despite racial injustice and societal pressures to withhold quality education.

"Can you imagine what the environment was as he pressed his way forward to make sure that African Americans were being educated when establishment said no," McQuinn said.

The current brick building was constructed in 1954, the same year McQuinn was born. Fair Oaks Elementary School Principal Dr. David Belton noted the school's remarkable evolution.

"1926 since from a one-room building to the current brick and mortar building where we are at right now," Belton said.

For some attendees, the celebration brought unexpected personal discoveries. Art creative George Washington Thomas III learned only the day before the event that his father had attended Fair Oaks when it had just two classrooms.

"I just recently found out yesterday that my dad attended Fair Oaks when it was just two classrooms and that was amazing to me. It helped me to understand more just how much of a rich history Fair Oaks Elementary really had," Thomas said.

Belton, now in his third year as principal, said the theme of the centennial celebration captures the spirit of the school's next chapter.

"The theme today is, 'looking forward while looking back,'" Belton said.

"It's the rich culture and history that has allowed Fair Oaks to continue to be present in the community and continue to make an impact," Belton said.

"It's a homecoming for generation after generation after generation," Belton said.

McQuinn said the centennial is about more than celebration. It is about preserving truth.

"We have an opportunity first of all to preserve history, but even greater than that we have an opportunity to make sure that the truth is unearthed and in the truth being unearthed, that you tell it and then you do better," McQuinn said.

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