Devon Thomas, Hopewell barber who volunteered for students, dies at 29: 'A giver at heart'

HOPEWELL, Va. — Devon Thomas, a Hopewell native and barber known for his generosity, died unexpectedly on Monday.

Thomas, 29, was described by those who knew him as someone who cared deeply about his community. Assistant Principal AJ Jones of Patrick Copeland Elementary School said Thomas regularly volunteered his time and skills for students.

Hopewell City Schools

"He showed up for us frequently to cut hair for free, and oftentimes he would be here for hours on end providing those services for our students in need, and he just really became a part of the family," Jones said.

Family Engagement Liaison Felecia Jones said Thomas was always looking for ways to give back, consistently spending hours of his off-time volunteering for the school system he came from.

"He wanted to help the boys, who wanted to help the girls, he just was a giver at heart," Felecia Jones said.

Hopewell City Schools

Jones recalled one instance that illustrated just how committed Thomas was to the students he served.

"One year we probably had about 50 students who needed to get their hair cut and he said, 'I'm cutting every head. I'm not leaving here until every head is cut.' And I think he ended up having to come back, like two or three days in a row," Jones said.

Felecia Jones said the news of his passing hit especially close to home.

"I just spoke with him last week, and we had some things already planned for next school year. So it's gonna be very hard going back to work," Jones said.

Jones said Thomas never sought recognition for his efforts — something he believes speaks volumes about the kind of person Thomas was.

"He never wanted any big recognition, and I think that says more about him than anything," Jones said. "We miss him and we're gonna keep his name alive."

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