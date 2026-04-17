Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Tri-Cities

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone