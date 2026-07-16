Recreational Water Advisory: VDH warns against swimming in Hopewell's Bailey Bay after sewer pipe burst

HOPEWELL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is warning residents to avoid swimming and other full-body water activities in Bailey Bay in Hopewell after a sewer pipe burst was discovered earlier this week.

The department issued a Recreational Water Advisory "out of an abundance of caution and due to the anticipated timelines for repairs," according to a VDH statement.

The sewage main break was discovered in a tributary of Bailey Bay the morning of Tuesday, July 14, and remained active as of Thursday, July 16.

"The release remains active to the ground surface at 1401 South First Avenue near Cattail Creek and is estimated at 400,000 to 500,000 gallons per day," VDH said. "Cattail Creek, a tributary of Bailey Creek and Bailey Bay, is a swampy waterbody with slow moving water. At this time, impacts to Bailey Creek and Bailey Bay have not been observed."

The advisory area extends from City Point in the City of Hopewell to Jordan Point in Prince George County.

VDH is advising residents to avoid any activities where full-body submersion is involved, including:



Swimming

Wading

Tubing

White-water canoeing

Kayaking

Boating activities where full-body submersion is not likely — such as motor boating, flatwater canoeing or kayaking, and fishing — may continue with proper caution to avoid exposure to contaminated water.

City crews and specialized contractors have been working to excavate the damaged pipe, source repair materials, and evaluate repair options. The timeline for repair is expected to occur over the next week.

VDH said it has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water. The force main break has also not affected wastewater service for City of Hopewell utility customers.

To reduce the risk of recreational water illness from sewage exposure, VDH recommends the following precautions:



Avoid contact with water in the advisory area and observe advisory signage posted at waterbody access points.

Avoid any area of the water body where water has a foul odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.

Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.

Rinse or wash items that come into contact with the water, including clothing, fishing gear, life vests, ropes, and paddles.

Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.

When harvesting fish, discard skin and organs, cook the meat to proper temperature, and clean cutting boards and cutting implements with warm soapy water.

The advisory will remain in effect until repairs are complete and VDH determines recreational use can resume. For updates on the repair status, visit the Department of Environmental Quality's Sewer Main Failure webpage. For more information on recreational water safety, visit SwimHealthyVA.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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