Canadian wildfires impact Virginia, air quality alerts possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly cloudy and hazy in Central Virginia on Thursday with a high in the mid 90s.

Skies will remain hazy due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

This will increase on Friday, and some air quality alerts are possible.

Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 90s and an isolated storm is possible in a spot or two.

It will remain muggy this weekend with scattered storms possible both days.

Storms will have heavy rainfall, and some could have strong gusts. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

A cold front will keep highs on Monday in the upper 80s to around 90.

Highs will be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stronger cold front will bring less humid air next Thursday with highs in the 80s.

Tropics: an area of low pressure may form in the northeastern Gulf this weekend. Chances for development are low through the next seven days.

A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa shows very low signs of development over the next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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