Richmond group packs supplies for Venezuela earthquake victims: 'Every donation has helped'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond-based organization is mobilizing volunteers and supplies to help Venezuelans recovering from two major earthquakes that killed at least 2,200 people.

The Ven Conmigo Foundation spent the Thursday at a Sandston warehouse preparing humanitarian aid to be shipped to Venezuela. Hundreds of volunteers have contributed food, medical supplies, clothing, and their time over the past few days.

At least 2,200 people have died in the earthquakes, with more than 40,000 still missing.

International News Venezuela earthquake death toll rises as hospitals face collapse AP via Scripps News Group

Eduin Serrudo, a Venezuelan native, was among those volunteering.

"We're all very grateful," Serrudo said. "Everyone's been very helpful. Every donation has helped a lot. ... Let's get this out and then let's continue because it's gonna be for a long time. It's not a week. It's not two weeks. The whole city came down pretty much, so it's gonna be a while."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.