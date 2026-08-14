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Fire that destroyed SwimRVA-North ruled accidental, caused by electrical failure

Fire destroys SwimRVA North pool house
Fire destroys SwimRVA North pool house
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A fire that destroyed SwimRVA-North has been ruled accidental by the Henrico County Division of Fire.

Information shared from the division Friday says the Fire Marshal's Office concluded an electrical failure within the building sparked the July 7 fire.

SwimRVA-North is the same facility where in June, 9-year-old King Overton drowned while attending a summer swim camp.

“Our fire investigators carried out this work with a great deal of care and precision,” said Fire Marshal Scott Sutton, who is the deputy chief of special operations and compliance. “We are painfully aware that this is the second devastating call for emergency response at this location. We can state with certainty that the fire and the previous incident on June 15 when a young boy lost his life - are unrelated. There is no evidence of suspicious activity related to this incident.”

The Fire Marshal's Office requested the use of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS' accelerant detection dog in the early stages of the investigation. No areas of concern were identified.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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