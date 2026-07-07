Fire chars SwimRVA-North pool building in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fire destroyed a pool house at SwimRVA-North off Wilkinson Road in Henrico County early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews received a call around 1:13 a.m. reporting what was initially believed to be a brush fire.

Crews initially thought a tree was on fire, but upon arrival found the pool house building fully engulfed in flames.

A downed power line between power poles on the property halted firefighting operations temporarily. wtvr.com/news/local-news/henrico-county/king-overton-homegoing-june-27-2026

Dominion Energy responded to cut the power line, allowing crews to resume fighting the fire.

Crews marked the fire under control quickly.

Fire investigators and the fire marshal are now on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

SwimRVA-North is the same facility where in June, 9-year-old King Overton drowned while attending a summer swim camp.

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