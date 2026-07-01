Virginia business owner surprised with proclamations as he closes shop after 5 decades

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and House of Delegates member Kimberly Pope Adams surprised Petersburg business owner Bryant Palmore Wednesday morning with proclamations honoring his decades of service to the community.

Palmore, 77, is closing Palmore Decorating Center after nearly 57 years in business. He opened the doors to his Petersburg home decorating shop in 1970. The business has been a fixture in the Tri-Cities area for more than five decades.

Loyal customers joined the mayor and delegate for the reading of the proclamations.

Parham read from the proclamation during the surprise visit.

"Whereas Palmore Decorating Center closes its doors, please say it ain't so, the City of Petersburg recognizes not only the conclusion of an extraordinary business legacy, but also celebrating the lasting Bryant and Pam Palmore have made," Parham said.

Pope Adams presented Palmore with a commendation from the Virginia House of Delegates.

"We want to present you with this commendation. The House of Delegates of the Commonwealth of Virginia hereby offer sincerest congratulations to Mr. Bryant Palmore, Palmore Decorating Center," Pope Adams said.