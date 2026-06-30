2 people injured in small plane crash near Amazon facility in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured Monday evening when a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area near an Amazon facility in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the 62.4-mile marker of I-85 South.

The pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Virginia State Police said the plane was en route from Richmond International Airport to Petersburg Airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration investigator is responding to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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