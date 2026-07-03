Staying safe in the heat: Workers and neighbors share tips for beating triple-digit temps

PETERSBURG, Va. — From frozen water bottles to battery-powered fans, Central Virginians are finding ways to stay safe as the heat index climbs into triple digits

With the heat index climbing into triple digits, working and spending time outside has become not just uncomfortable — but potentially dangerous.

Leo Thweatt, 64, has spent most of his life working outdoors and says starting early in the day is key to managing the heat.

"It's a little hot out, but I maintain cause I'm used to working outside cause I did it most of all my life," Thweatt said.

While staying hydrated is a priority, it is not the only precaution Thweatt takes. He is also covering up to protect himself from the sun.

"I'm wearing my long sleeves to protect my skin as much as possible," Thweatt said.

For painter Ronnell Greene, the goal on a day like this is simple.

"Get this done as quickly as possible so you can get out of this heat," Greene said.

Greene said he prepared for the heat the night before by freezing water bottles to keep cool on the job.

"I've got some water bottles over here; I've got them wrapped up in some rags, so they're frozen, keep them cool," Greene said.

Andre Lee, 57, said drinking as much water as possible is not just about comfort — it is about survival.

"As far as heat-wise, it can be very, very damaging, not being saturated with water and things," Lee said. "You can have a heat stroke out here."

The heat is not just a challenge for those working outside. Kierra Edwards said she still has to walk her dog, even in the extreme temperatures.

"Unfortunately, it is really, really hot and my dog doesn't like his little sock things or shoes on his paws. So try to get him in really quickly and then I'm not coming back out until after the sun sets," Edwards said.

At Dogwood Trace Golf Course in Petersburg, four electricians by trade were spending their day off playing golf in the heat. One golfer noted there is at least one upside to being outside in the heat when it is by choice.

"It's a lot funner, playing golf in the heat, than working in the heat," the golfer said.

Steve Thomas said the group came prepared, grabbing a few essential items from their work truck before hitting the links.

"Staying hydrated is the most important part, lots of water, Gatorade, electrolytes," Thomas said.

That included a fan powered by a drill battery and a personal misting bottle.

"We got our tools, got our fans," Thomas said. "This is a little mister bottle with a fan."

Everyone interviewed said the keys to staying safe in the heat are to start the day early if possible, drink plenty of water, pace yourself, and cool off whenever possible.