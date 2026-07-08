Real Life coaches walk Petersburg streets to fight gun violence: 'Try to turn their life around'

PETERSBURG, Va. — As state and city leaders gathered Tuesday to discuss surging gun violence in Petersburg, one organization was already doing the work — block by block, porch by porch.

Life coaches Demetrius Hill Sr. and Deshawn Cross with the Real Life group have spent two years walking the streets of Petersburg, reaching out to people who may be at risk of gun violence. Their approach is simple: show up, talk and connect.

"We come so frequently that guys know us when we come up," Hill said.

"Our goals are to reach as many people as we can that's may be at risk of gun violence, just try to turn their life around," Cross said.

What makes their outreach effective, they say, is shared experience. Both coaches have lived through circumstances similar to those they are trying to help others escape.

"I've done what they are doing or something similar to it," Hill said.

"Once they realize you experience something similar to them and they know you understand what they are dealing with, they most certain is able to listen to you more," Cross said.

As gun violence in Petersburg has escalated in recent months, Hill and Cross have continued hitting the streets. Their message to those they meet is direct.

"They can't let their past dictate their future," Hill said.

Petersburg resident Shawanda Stanford said she was glad to meet the coaches and learn about their work.

"I have family that lives here in East End, or Croatan and I worry about it. I do," Stanford said.

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"I think it's an awesome job you all are doing," Stanford said. "I take my hat off to you because Petersburg needs it... It's shootings every day, every other day, it's ridiculous."

The work of Real Life was front and center Tuesday when more than 20 community leaders from law enforcement, nonprofits, clergy and the city of Petersburg gathered for a roundtable discussion convened by State Senator Lashrecse Aird, who represents Virginia's 13th Senate District. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones moderated the discussion.

Sarah Scarbrough, founder of Real Life and Project SAF, described the organization's mission at the roundtable.

"We identify folks at highest risk to be involved in violence, whether it's as a perpetrator or as a victim, and work to intervene before something happens," Scarbrough said.

During the roundtable, Aird pointed to deeper systemic issues fueling the violence.

"We have slumlords that are managing these properties. We have a derelict HUD that is not holding these owners accountable for allowing people to live in conditions that no one should be subjected to live in," Aird said.

For Hill and Cross, the measure of success is simple.

"Even if it's just one person who puts a gun down, that one person that says he wants to go back to school, that one person who says he needs help getting a job. That's great for us," Hill said.

Real Life will host two upcoming community events. On Thursday, July 23, the organization will hold a Summer Fun Day at the Pin Oaks Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m. for kids ages 7 to 18. Real Life will host another fun day for kids at Pecan Acres, also from 2 to 4 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

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