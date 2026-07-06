Top Charles City County administrator's life-altering breast cancer decision: 'I chose me'

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Michelle Johnson spent years putting everyone else first.

As Charles City County's top administrator, she pushed back doctors' appointments and skipped her mammogram for seven years.

When she finally got that mammogram, it found a tumor — three weeks before her 51st birthday.

"I felt like I stopped breathing for a moment," Johnson said.

The news carried a painful personal weight.

Johnson had watched her mother battle breast cancer at age 50 and had celebrated reaching that milestone herself cancer-free.

Just as her mother had, Johnson turned to VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center and oncologist Dr. Mary Helen Hackney.

"She treated my mom for 10 years, and I brought my mom to every appointment, and I knew I had to have her," Johnson said.

Johnson's treatment began with a double mastectomy.

But a post-operative appointment brought more devastating news.

"They call me back in for my post op and said, 'Well, it traveled to your lymph nodes. And it's a different type of cancer,'" Johnson said.

Johnson was now fighting two different cancers — one of them highly aggressive.

Facing that reality as a single mother and a top county official, she made a life-changing decision.

"I chose to walk away, because I said it's no way I can lead Charles City County, continue to do the things that I'm striving to do, and take care of myself. I had to choose, and I chose me," Johnson said.

She went on to undergo six rounds of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation. She also lost her hair.

"I think the hardest part was losing my hair, not because I'm a hair person but just going through that process of seeing it come out," Johnson said.

Dr. Hackney says awareness of breast cancer risk factors is critical.

"We always have to remember your biggest risk of getting breast cancer is being female over 50, but family history plays a point, whether it's a genetic thing or just history alone," Hackney said.

Dr. Hackney urges women to prioritize their health by:



Getting a yearly mammogram starting at age 40

Getting routine gynecologic exams

Starting colon cancer screenings at age 45

Along with a healthy diet and exercise, Hackney says the data supports a proactive approach to wellness.

"More and more data is out there saying that if we are paying attention to our wellness, we're going to reduce our cancer risk," Hackney said.

It is advice Johnson is taking to heart.

"I am the priority," Johnson said.

Johnson has one more surgery ahead — breast reconstruction surgery next year. She is also using her leadership experience to help other executives navigate burnout through the Spicy Leadership Institute. More information is available on Johnson's website.



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