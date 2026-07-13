Hopewell's Third Thursday Sunset Series brings live music and history to downtown streets

HOPEWELL, Va. — Downtown Hopewell's Cawson Street will shut down for a few hours this Thursday evening for the third time in three months as the city's monthly Sunset Series returns with live music, vendors, and local businesses staying open for the celebration.

The Third Thursday Sunset Series runs through October. Cawson Street closes at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. The event features two live bands.

"Six to 7:30 [p.m.] is the first band and 8-10 [p.m.] is the second band," Donnie Barber, owner of Good Ship Brewery, said.

The event is family and dog friendly, with vendors and local businesses participating throughout the evening.

"I mean, I think it's great. I can see a lot of people coming out, having a good time, especially with the band and the ships and everything. I think it shows a lot of really good community support," Liz Post, co-owner of Downtown Pups, said.

For local business owners, the series represents something bigger than a street festival — it signals a shift in the city's momentum.

"It's turning us into a destination kind of spot," Tina Terry, owner of River City Flower Studio, said.

That sentiment is shared by others who have watched Hopewell grow and change.

"People are invested and want to kinda build that nostalgia back up and love our little hometown," Terry said.

Barber said he sees the series as part of a broader revival for the city.

"I think it's back at that starting point where it's going to be another booming town for the future," Barber said.

Jeanie Langford, who believes Hopewell is evolving, agreed.

"Hopewell is changing, in someways it's going back to the way it used to be, where we are a community," Langford said.

Coinciding with the country's 250th anniversary, downtown sidewalks now feature a new interactive history walk. Small sandwich boards equipped with unique QR codes are posted throughout the area. Visitors can scan the codes with their phones to access historical information about the city.

"Have the information you need directly at hand," Langford said.

Post said the history walk fills a gap many visitors may not realize exists.

"I think they're great. I think a lot of people don't realize the history of Hopewell and what it has to offer," Post said.

Barber noted the city has plenty of history worth exploring.

"You know, Hopewell is a pretty historic city," Barber said.

The historical walking tour and QR codes are available anytime, independent of the Sunset Series schedule.

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