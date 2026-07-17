Very unhealthy Code Purple air quality prompts event cancelations, changes in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. — Some events in and around Richmond have been canceled due to poor air quality.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is more concentrated and the Richmond area has been upgraded to a very unhealthy or "Code Purple" air quality alert, prompting the changes.

Code Purple means active children and adults should limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. People unusually sensitive to air pollution, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

Below is a list of the changes, which we will update as more are announced:



Festival of the Arts performance at Dogwood Dell (KOS BAND) is canceled.

Outdoor swimming pools in Richmond are closed Friday.

Henrico's free water safety event on Saturday will now take place indoors, at the gym of the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.

Colonial Downs has canceled its live racing card for Friday, with live racing scheduled to resume Saturday at 11:30 a.m., which is earlier than normal.

See an event we missed? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom with more details.

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