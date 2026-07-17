A look inside Dominion Energy's historic application to merge with NextEra

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy filed its formal application with the State Corporation Commission for its proposed merger with NextEra, a deal that would create one of the largest utility mergers in U.S. history.

If approved, the merger would transfer control of Dominion Energy to NextEra. The combined company would maintain dual headquarters in Richmond and Juno Beach, Florida.

"We will also look for opportunities to expand the combined company's presence in Richmond through this combination," the filing states.

When it comes to customer bill credits, the the filing promises $1.78 billion in bill credits to Virginia customers over a two-year period following the merger closing. For a typical customer, that amounts to about $10 per month.

The filing notes that higher energy users would receive proportionately larger credits. According to the application, "this will constitute the largest voluntary customer bill credit program in the Company's history."

On capital investment and data centers, Dominion Energy is proposing $55 billion in capital investments over 5 years to meet what it describes as unprecedented demand growth.

The filing also directly addresses concerns about data center customers and cost-sharing. The application states: "To be clear, nothing about this Merger will change the Company's vigilance to ensure that data centers continue to 'pay their fair share' of the investments and costs required to serve them, and that those customers are not being subsidized by other customers."

The filing includes job protections for Dominion employees, guaranteeing job protection for 18 months following the closing of the combination. Nonunion employees would receive two-year compensation and benefits protection. Employees covered by collective bargaining agreements would retain their terms and conditions of employment in accordance with those agreements until their expiration, modification, or termination.

The merger filing also commits to $10 million a year in additional charitable giving for at least 5 years.

The filing states the status of Dominion's offshore wind project would not be impacted by the merger.

SCC approval is one of several regulatory hurdles the merger must clear before it can be completed. Additional approvals are required from:



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The North Carolina Utilities Commission

The South Carolina Public Service Commission

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2027.

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