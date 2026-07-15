Man accused of murdering wife in Chesterfield, staging her death as suicide denied bond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of murdering his wife in Chesterfield County and staging her death as a suicide will remain behind bars while prosecutors and the defense prepare for trial.

Ross Butler, 56, is charged with murder and strangulation in connection with Ashlee Butler's death. The case has been under investigation for more than four years, but it wasn't until May that Butler was arrested and charged.

According to court documents CBS 6 obtained last month, around 1 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021, Ross Butler used Ashlee's phone to call 911, telling dispatchers he found her hanging on the back porch of their Alberta Road home. That call lasted less than a minute before he hung up.

When EMS arrived, Ashlee was found unresponsive and was later declared brain dead. The medical examiner ruled her death undetermined, listing the cause as "asphyxia due to neck compression with ligature suspension."

Ross told detectives Ashlee had texted him, "I'm sorry for everything and I'm going to end it all," and claimed he found her hanging when he got home. But investigators say the evidence tells a different story.

Investigators say the couple's relationship was marked by abuse — something Ashlee's friends Tammi Morris and Linda Chaney say many knew about.

"The abuse had been going on and she would send me stuff and say 'save it for the file.' Because unfortunately she knew something bad was gonna come out of it," Morris said.

Court documents point to Ross admitting to detectives they were having domestic issues and would sometimes get physical.

Ashlee's supervisor told investigators she had recently pulled Ashlee aside for a conversation about her relationship with Ross. The supervisor said Ashlee had previously told her that "her husband had choked her until she blacked out."

Morris says Ashlee planned to leave Ross after Christmas but decided she couldn't wait because the situation was getting worse. Court documents also show Ashlee's supervisor told investigators she planned to leave him the day she died, texting the supervisor:

"It's gotten bad with the threats and I have a small window to act while he isn't around...I'll be back shortly after 2."

Investigators also challenged Ross's account of what happened on the back porch. He told detectives Ashlee was still suspended when he found her and that he lifted her down. But prosecutors say an expert recreated that scenario and the belt broke in about 1 second under the weight.

Less than six months after Ashlee's death, Ross sold the home and moved to Florida. Court documents show that before his arrest on May 26, Chesterfield police traveled to interview him there and say he changed his account of what happened on Dec. 20 multiple times.

"He's been interviewed down in Florida by Chesterfield County Police so he had to have known it was coming. Well, guess what you got arrested now you don't get a bond and I hope he sees my girl's eyes everynight he closes his and tries to get some sleep," Morris said.

Chaney echoed the sentiment.

"This is sad no matter how you look at it. But the most important thing that comes out of this is justice for Ashlee," Chaney said.

CBS 6 spoke to Ross' family after the bond hearing. They said they didn't know much about the case, but wanted to be there to support him, adding they weren't entirely shocked about being denied bail, but believe the evidence against Ross is circumstantial.

Ross Butler is due back in court Aug. 4 for a status hearing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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