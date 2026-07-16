🍋 CBS 6 hosts Anthem LemonAid stand Friday for kids fighting cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 will once again host an Anthem LemonAid stand outside its historic Broad Street studios this Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street.

Last year's CBS 6 stand raised nearly $26,000 for children fighting cancer at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Anthem LemonAid, now in its 26th year, runs Friday through Sunday. The annual fundraiser has raised more than $3.75 million since it launched and set a record last summer, raising more than $325,000.

All funds raised go directly to support hematology and oncology services at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

🍋 MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Click here to find an Anthem LemonAid stand near you or to make a donation.

CBS 6 Community 🍋Meet John, the 6-year-old inspiring Richmond's Anthem LemonAid campaign WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

This year's ambassador is 6-year-old John, who was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2023 during his first visit to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

"It's every parent's worst fear, and for us, it became reality," his parents, Ryan and Kaitlyn, said. "There were days we didn't know how we would get through, but the team at CHoR never left our side. Through their compassionate care, our faith and advances in treatment, they helped carry our family to the other side of this journey, and for that we are so thankful."

John rang the ceremonial bell marking the end of his treatment in December 2025. Now a kindergartener, he has regained his strength and energy and enjoys playing tee-ball, practicing jiu-jitsu, and riding his skateboard with his siblings and friends.

Highlights from CBS 6's Giving You A Voice Cam at Anthem LemonAid: 'Really making a difference'

Anthem LemonAid: Highlights from CBS 6's Giving You A Voice Cam

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors, including Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford and support by WTVR CBS 6.