🍋Meet John: The 6-year-old cancer survivor inspiring Richmond to squeeze out childhood cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — At 6 years old, John has already faced one of life's hardest battles — and won.

The Ashland boy was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2023 during his first visit to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. What followed was a long treatment journey supported by his care team, family, and friends.

"It's every parent's worst fear, and for us, it became reality," his parents, Ryan and Kaitlyn, said. "There were days we didn't know how we would get through, but the team at CHoR never left our side. Through their compassionate care, our faith and advances in treatment, they helped carry our family to the other side of this journey, and for that we are so thankful."

On Dec. 12, 2025, John rang the ceremonial bell marking the end of his treatment. Now a kindergartener, he has regained his strength and energy and enjoys playing tee-ball, practicing jiu-jitsu, and riding his skateboard with his siblings and friends.

🍋 MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Sign up to host an Anthem LemonAid stand this July!

Provided to WTVR 2026 Anthem LemonAid Ambassador John

This summer, John is channeling his experience into inspiration as the 2026 Anthem LemonAid ambassador. The annual fundraiser, now in its 26th year, raises money specifically for hematology and oncology services at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The campaign has raised more than $3.75 million since it launched.

For the family, John's role as ambassador is deeply meaningful.

"You might not know who you are going to help," Ryan said. "But there are hundreds of families out there just like ours."

Anyone can help by hosting a lemonade stand July 17-19. Participation is free. Register at lemonaidforkids.org to receive a fundraising page, link, and a kit with supplies including cups, lemonade mix, and a banner featuring John.

CBS 6 will also have a stand out all day Friday, July 17, in front of its Broad Street studios in Richmond.

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