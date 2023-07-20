PHOTOS: Anthem LemonAid at CBS 6
We're looking back at last year's Anthem LemonAid stand outside the WTVR CBS 6 studios as we get ready for this year's event. Drop by Friday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to raise money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street and there will be special guests throughout the day, including Nutzy from the Richmond Flying Squirrels and area law enforcement.
CBS 6 Community
8:18 PM, Jul 20, 2023
