Virginians rally at Capitol to demand pause on data center permits amid water, energy concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of concerned Virginians rallied at the Capital Bell Tower Saturday, sounding the alarm about the rapid expansion of data centers across the commonwealth and demanding action from state lawmakers.

Virginia is currently home to 736 data centers that are either active or under construction, according to demonstrators.

Sarah Ahmedc of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters issued a direct warning to lawmakers.

"If you won't pass the guard rails we need, then you must put an immediate pause on all state data center permitting and until then, we are watching and we are organizing," Ahmedc said.

The growth of data center technology has been a point of contention between those who see an economic benefit and those who say the facilities disrupt communities, strain resources and impact daily life.

Kathryn Hatam, representing Botetourt County, said a proposed Google Data Center there could further threaten critical and dwindling water resources.

"Our Spring Hollow Reservoir, which is a smaller reservoir that serves the greater area, is 19 feet below pond level," Hatam said.

Hatam said newly obtained records paint an even more alarming picture.

"New information through FOIA has shown that instead of one to two million gallons of water a day we're talking about 11 or 12. It is insane," Hatam said.

WATCH: Richmond, Henrico leaders say data centers not exempt from water conservation

Richmond, Henrico leaders say data centers not exempt from water conservation

Monica Hutchinson of the Henrico NAACP said Saturday's demonstration was organized to build support and push back against politicians who they believe may not have the public's best interest at heart.

"Some people have only started paying attention," Hutchinson said. "But I want you to understand we've always been fighting."

Hutchinson laid out the group's demands.

"Some of our demands: total transparency, no more backroom rezoning, no more NDAs, no more secret deals. Our community must be at the table from the very beginning before the permits are granted, before the first shovel hits the ground; we must be at the table. We demand to be at the table," Hutchinson said.

Jennifer Corpus, a Hanover County activist who has been instrumental in mobilizing residents to push back against multiple data center proposals in the county, said other localities can do the same.

"If you cannot look your constituents in the eye and tell us where you stand on data centers, then do not expect your constituents to stand with you," Corpus said.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Tracking data centers

Corpus said Hanover County's pushback proved that community organizing can overcome corporate influence.

"Hanover was not the exception — we were the proof that people can be stronger than corporate money. Proof that Virginia does not belong to big tech," Corpus said.

Varina resident Beatrix Jackson of the Henrico Education Association said even those who support the technology should demand better protections for the communities most affected.

"You can support the internet, you can support A.I., you can support economic development and you can believe in innovation, and still insist on clean air, and still insist on protected water, and still insist on quiet neighborhoods and healthy ecosystems and communities," Jackson said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.