Fredericksburg man killed in 'isolated incident' in rural Westmoreland County, sheriff says

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a Fredericksburg man was killed in rural Westmoreland County on Saturday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Neenah Road in Montross, officials with the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies identified the victim as Habibullah Ataie of Fredericksburg.

"This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community," officials said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or whether deputies have made any arrests in the case were available at last check.

Deputies said their investigation remains ongoing.

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