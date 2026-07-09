4 indicted in Virginia double homicide; second victim ID'd as grandmother of 6

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Caroline County grand jury has indicted four people on first-degree murder charges in connection with a double homicide after DNA evidence identified the second victim as Helen Marie Pullen Banks, a grandmother of six.

The same four suspects charged in the murder of 18-year-old Jayden McComber have now been indicted in the death of Banks, who was living in the Richmond area at the time she went missing. Investigators linked the two homicides early in the investigation through forensic evidence.

Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser said investigators "have been working around the clock" for a break in the case "not only for the community, but for the victims as well."

The medical examiner's office in Richmond used DNA to identify the 56-year-old Banks after her remains were found in poor condition. Investigators confirmed her identity on July 7.

Banks, originally from Culpeper, had been living in the Richmond area where she was in rehab at the time she went missing, according to her family. She had a connection to at least one of the four suspects, according to Moser.

The four suspects — Devonti Gregory Pettaway, 20, of Chesterfield; Kennady Jade Lambert, 18, of Hopewell; Rashad Antonio Mayfield, 23, of Glen Allen; and Jaden Lamont Phillips, 19, of Richmond — now face charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Banks' death. The charges represent an upgrade from the second-degree murder charges the four originally faced in McComber's death.

WATCH: Brother of suspect charged in murder of Hopewell teen Jayden McComber speaks out

Brother of suspect charged in murder of Hopewell teen Jayden McComber speaks out

Chief Deputy Travis Nutter outlined what investigators believe is the motive in McComber's murder.

"We believe robbery to be the motive of the incident that happened with Jayden that ultimately led to his murder," Nutter said.

As for the motive in Banks' death, Nutter said investigators have not yet established one.

"There is no evidence to show that there was any sort of argument or disagreement between Ms. Banks or the four charged," Nutter said.

Banks was a mother of five and grandmother of six. Moser said she had no known ties to Caroline County, and that her body, like McComber's, appeared to have been brought there from another jurisdiction.

WATCH: Neighbor reacts as suspects arrested after 2 bodies found in Caroline County

Neighbor reacts as suspects arrested after 2 bodies found in Caroline County

McComber's body was found in late March in a marshy area of Byrds Mill Pond near Sparta, near the Caroline and King and Queen County line. Banks' remains were discovered about five miles away off Bagby Road. Investigators linked the two cases early on, in part because McComber's AirTag had pinged about a mile and a half from where Banks' remains were found.

Moser said the case has shaken the Sparta community but stressed that investigators moved quickly and that residents should feel reassured.

"Without a doubt this is a tremendous blow to the community," Moser said. "When you come to this county and you do these types of crimes, we're going to do everything we can to catch you... [We] are not used to these types of crimes being committed in Caroline."

Moser credited a broad coalition of agencies for bringing the case to this point, including Commonwealth's Attorney Ben Heidt, the medical examiner's office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the broader community.

"Everyone has pulled together in a time of crisis; that's what we do well here in Caroline," Moser said. "We've had a lot of support from the community, a lot of information that's been helpful in this investigation and that's what community is all about."