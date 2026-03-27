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Man's body found in Caroline County woods, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 27, 2026
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CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found in Caroline County Friday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The man was found on a trail in a densely wooded area near Sparta, sources say.

Earlier Friday, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office posted on social media advising of a heavy law enforcement presence between Mount Cloud Road and Bagby Road as deputies investigate an incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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