This teenager is missing. His truck has been tracked all over Virginia.

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell Police are searching for an 18-year-old who went missing late Wednesday night.

Jayden McComber left his home on Richmond Street around 11:30 p.m. on March 25, 2026, and has not been seen since.

McComber is described as a Black male, 18 years old, five feet six inches tall, and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hopewell Police Jayden McComber

He was last seen driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado with a Virginia license plate TCL7303. Police tracked the vehicle to Glen Allen, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and King William County.

Police and McComber’s family are concerned due to the "suspicious circumstances of his disappearance." The family said it's unusual for Jayden not to communicate with them.

Police asked anyone who may have seen McComber or his car to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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