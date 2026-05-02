CBS 6's Bill Fitzgerald emcees Walk MS Richmond; community raises $200,000+ for research

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 300 people raised more than $200,000 for multiple sclerosis research and support at Walk MS Richmond at Richmond Raceway Saturday morning.

Friends and family of people with multiple sclerosis gathered for the event, which raises money to help people in the area living with MS and to fund research for a cure. CBS 6's Bill Fitzgerald emceed the event, with his friend Danica King serving as the honoree.

The CBS 6 team is not done yet. Bill, Tracy Sears, Julie Watkins and others will take part in the Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads event on Saturday, May 30, starting in Richmond or Williamsburg.

Participants can choose either a 40- or 75-mile route to Williamsburg or a 28-mile family ride in Williamsburg. There are plenty of stops along the way, with a celebration in Williamsburg at the finish.

Fitzgerald has a personal connection to the cause. His mother-in-law, Nan, died from complications of MS in 2012, and he has been riding in Bike MS ever since.

The Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads event is expected to raise more than $600,000 for MS research and to help people with MS in the community get the services they need.

Come join the CBS 6 team or support Bill or one of the other CBS 6 team members by clicking here.

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