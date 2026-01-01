Scott Wise is the Digital Director at WTVR CBS 6 News in Richmond, Virginia, where he leads a talented team of journalists responsible for publishing content to WTVR.com and producing videos and graphics across CBS 6's social media channels.

A Richmond-area native, Scott was born and raised in Henrico County and is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, where he earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Scott's career at the station has taken him through nearly every corner of the newsroom.

He began as an associate producer before advancing to television news producer and then executive news producer, building a deep foundation in storytelling and broadcast journalism before transitioning his career to the ever-evolving world of digital journalism.

His work has earned widespread recognition throughout the industry.

Scott has been nominated multiple times for Emmy Awards, taking home two wins for his television journalism work. Under his leadership, his digital team has also earned numerous Edward R. Murrow Awards, among the most prestigious honors in journalism, and has been recognized multiple times by the Associated Press as the best news website in Virginia.

Beyond the newsroom, Scott is the co-creator, co-producer, and co-host of Eat It, Virginia!, a podcast celebrating Richmond's vibrant restaurant scene through in-depth conversations with chefs, restaurant owners, and food service professionals. The podcast has been voted Best Podcast in Richmond by readers of both Richmond Magazine and Style Weekly.

Scott currently lives in Glen Allen, Virginia, and is the proud father of two children. When he's not leading his team or recording the next episode of Eat It, Virginia!, you can find him out on a hiking trail, catching live music, or saying yes to whatever new adventure comes his way.