Dominion Energy renovates home for former Henrico coach caring for mother with Alzheimer's

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A home in Henrico County's Varina District is getting major repairs from Dominion Energy and a network of community partners — all for a man who spent decades giving back to the area.

Carlos Lewis coached in the Varina area for 31 years before stepping away to become a full-time caregiver for his mother, who has Alzheimer's disease.

"With her having Alzheimer's, she may go through seizures and things like that, so I'm up all night to take care of her to make sure she's good," Lewis said.

WTVR Carlos Lewis

With his attention focused on his mother's care, home repairs fell by the wayside. A call to Henrico County for help eventually connected Lewis with Dominion Energy's Energy Share program.

Nikki Taylor, managers of the program, said it provides bill payment assistance for those who need help with energy costs and, in special circumstances, can cover the cost of major weatherization improvements for those facing financial hardships.

WTVR Nikki Taylor

"We replaced the HVAC system, did upgrades to the duct work, replaced all of the insulation in the attic and the floors, and did other repairs that'll make the energy costs go down," Taylor said. "He's going to be able to take the focus that he has and the time that he has and be able to put that into his mother and his family."

Partnerships with DNH Construction and Virginia State University allowed for additional improvements to the home.

Eric Fallen, a Dominion Design Coordinator and former Henrico athlete, said the project was personal.

"I really wanted to join this project because this family has done so much in this community for years, all my life really," Fallen said.

WTVR Eric Fallen

Fallen said Lewis's impact on the Varina community runs deep.

"Carlos, who also lives here, he has been coaching in the Varina area for about 31 years just giving back to the community," Fallen said. "There aren't many athletes that have come out of Varina that haven't been touched by Carlos."

For Lewis, the renovations have already made a noticeable difference.

"For the last couple of years, we didn't have air conditioning and heat. This is just making everything more comfortable and livable and it's taken a big burden off of me," Lewis said. "I definitely feel loved by the community and Henrico, so it really means a lot."

More information on Dominion Energy's Energy Share program is available here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.