BIB Tournament returns to Colonial Heights for 68th year: 'It is history'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The Boys Invitational Baseball Tournament — known as the BIB Tournament — is back at Historic Shepard Stadium in Colonial Heights this week, and it's nearing its 7th decade.

The tournament played its first game in 1958, just 10 years after Shepard Stadium opened. Since its inception, the Colonial Heights Optimist Club has run the event behind the scenes, with all money raised going back into the community.

Dannie Edwards, director of the BIB Tournament, said the event's roots run deep.

"This is our 68th year," Edwards said. "It is history. A lot of history in this."

The Optimist Club uses the tournament's proceeds — along with other fundraising efforts throughout the year — to support local youth.

"We give out scholarships to graduating seniors at Colonial Heights High School," said Page Foster, president of the Colonial Heights Optimist Club. "We run fishing day every June, where we give away free fishing poles, bait, feed the kids."

The club also sponsors about a dozen other youth-related events throughout the year. The tournament's 50/50 proceeds benefit special causes as well. On Saturday, funds were collected for Special Olympics of Colonial Heights, and Sunday's proceeds went to breast cancer.

Edwards has been deeply involved with the event for decades.

Over the years, thousands of boys from across the Commonwealth have played in the tournament. In the early days, the tournament even provided overnight accommodations for players.

Now, decades later, the tournament draws multi-generational families.

"We have people come in that played back in the 60s, that come just to see the kids play, beause they played in it back then and they want their kids, their grand kids, and great grand kids to play in it," Edwards said.

The nearly two-week-long tournament is run entirely by Optimist Club volunteers.

"Nobody that works the BIB gets paid one dime for working," Edwards said.

One of those volunteers is Colonial Heights superintendent Travis Ridley, who knows the tournament from both sides of the fence. Ridley played in the BIB Tournament as a young baseball player in the 80s. Now, he gives back as a volunteer.

"It's great watching the kids and seeing the joy they have being on the field, and just watching the community come out and enjoy it," Ridley said.

Playing at Shepard Stadium is a unique opportunity for the 10- to 12-year-olds who travel to Colonial Heights for the tournament. Families from Williamsburg were among those taking it all in this year.

"This is my son's first time playing here, and the stadium is absolutely gorgeous for being a historic stadium like it is, it's just absolutely amazing still in use today," Bob Mintern said.

Kim Amos said her son has been equally impressed.

"He thinks it's so cool here and what they put on here with the Home Run Derby this year, I know that's new, he enjoyed that," Amos said.

Fans say they appreciate the effort the Optimist Club puts into the event every year.

"When you have a club or organization like the Optimist Club, their willingness to be out there in the heat, all for charity, for volunteerism, that just shows the kind of group that the Optimist Club really is," Mintern said.

The Colonial Heights Optimist Club's commitment to the community extends beyond the baseball diamond. The club has a special room built onto their building just to make Brunswick stew, and twice a year they produce 750 quarts to sell, with the money going back into the community.

Watch for Wayne Covil's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Wayne? Email him.

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