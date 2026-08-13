Dominion customers raise alarm over proposed $67B NextEra merger and another proposed rate hike

RICHMOND, Va. — One Dominion Energy customer says she fears the proposed $67 billion NextEra acquisition of Dominion Energy will leave everyday Virginians behind — as Dominion files for another proposed rate hike.

"All of us little people are just going to be lining their pockets while we're still struggling to make ends meet," Laura Arnett said.

Arnett says her power bill is already a constant burden.

"At some point, if these rates continue to go up, I don't want to have to make a choice between feeding, clothing, or electricity. You know, and what happens to other families that are in worse situations than I am, or households that are in worse situations? What are they going to do? I mean, at some point, we're going to have a lot of Virginians living in the dark," Arnett said.

Arnett is one of hundreds across the state who have raised concerns about the proposed deal. More than 200 people have already submitted public comments to the State Corporation Commission, and many of those comments center on one thing: keeping the lights on.

"We are citizens who are struggling as it is and trying to keep our head above water. All the things I planned for in retirement I've been cut out and scaled back due to inflation and rising costs absolutely everywhere in my life," a Henrico resident wrote to the SCC.

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People are raising concerns about high power bills, rate hikes, potential job losses, and what it could mean to have an out-of-state company control their electricity.

"Our utility bills are sky-high," one Dominion Energy customer in Howardsville wrote. "Our rates were just increased for a second time this year. No out-of-state company should be in charge of electricity in Virginia."

On Wednesday, Dominion Energy requested another rate increase for its grid upgrades, underground program, and rural broadband. The increase would add about $3.46 a month to customer bills.

"Customers have regularly been sharing higher bills despite using less power year over year. This merger will not help Virginians," one Richmond resident commented.

As part of the merger agreement, the companies say the merger would include $1.8 billion in bill credits, which they say could lower monthly energy bills by about $10 for two years.

However, some expressed concerns to the SCC that it's not enough.

"Virginians cannot pay more money. We are broke. We do not approve of this merger. Short-term savings do not outweigh long-term rate hike risks," another Richmond resident commented.

Dozens of other concerns point to NextEra's track record in Florida, where its subsidiary Florida Power and Light has faced intense scrutiny over rates and corporate conduct.

Critics point to a historic rate increase in Florida, the disconnection of nearly 1.3 million homes for nonpayment in 2024, and a political scandal involving allegations of ghost candidates and surveillance of journalists

Out of the hundreds of comments, only a few people expressed support for the deal.

"Virginia deserves an electric utility that is financially strong, technologically advanced, and prepared to meet the state's growing energy demands," a Waynesboro commenter said.

But for customers like Arnett, the question isn't just about bill credits or future investment. It's whether Virginians can afford what comes next.

"I don't have any faith that NextEra is going to listen to us. If it's this hard for Dominion to listen to us, NextEra isn't going to listen to us either. They listen to us less," Arnett said.

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CBS 6 contacted both NextEra and Dominion with questions and an interview request. After multiple attempts and an extended deadline, a NextEra spokesperson said the company will not be answering the questions and did not give a timeline for when or if it will respond.

Dominion Energy responded with this statement:

"Dominion Energy Virginia has powered the Commonwealth for well over a century and will continue to serve customers in Richmond under local leadership and full State Corporation Commission oversight. The combined company will be better positioned to finance and build the energy infrastructure needed to meet Virginia's unprecedented growth reliably and affordably."

The Dominion spokesperson also said the company will not be answering questions about concerns regarding NextEra's track record outside of the regulatory process.

Multiple legislators have filed letters with the SCC asking for an in-person public hearing on the deal. The November hearing is currently scheduled by phone.

Arnett says that's not enough. She wants Virginians to have the opportunity to look commissioners in the eye and make their concerns heard face-to-face.

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