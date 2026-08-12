Washington Commanders grow girls flag football footprint across Virginia with latest media day

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Seven new high school girls flag football teams in Loudoun County officially joined the Washington Commanders Girls Flag Football program at a media day held at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn on Tuesday.

The event gave student-athletes a chance to celebrate the launch of their historic programs before the season begins.

The Commanders support 178 high school programs and more than 4,450 student-athletes across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, creating new athletic opportunities for young women throughout the region.

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CBS 6 anchor and Washington Commanders In-game Host GeNienne Samuels served as emcee, welcoming athletes, coaches and families as the newest programs became part of the growing sport.

"This is about much more than football," Samuels said. "These young female athletes are the first flag football players at their schools and will pave the way for ladies who want to make their mark on this sport."

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The celebration included a team uniform reveal, giving players their first look at the jerseys they will wear during their inaugural season. Athletes also rotated through professional headshot stations, interactive photo booths and Glambot video experiences.

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Former Washington players Josh Wilson and Josh Morgan spoke to the athletes, sharing stories from their NFL careers and encouraging them to embrace leadership on and off the field. They also answered questions about football, teamwork and perseverance.

Girls flag football is also growing in Central Virginia, where 22 schools across Chesterfield (10 schools), Richmond (eight schools), Henrico (three schools) and Petersburg (one school) now participate, giving hundreds of student-athletes the opportunity to compete in one of the nation's fastest-growing sports.

Schools interested in starting a girls flag football program are encouraged to speak with their athletic director and connect with the Washington Commanders organization to learn more about bringing the sport to their campus.

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