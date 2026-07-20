Virginians rally over Dominion Energy and NextEra merger

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of Virginians gathered at the Bell Tower in Richmond Monday, urging state leaders to take a hard look at the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra.

"People are really just concerned about the consolidation of power," Dominion customer Jennifer Corpus said.

"My hope is that people, regular everyday people, around the state will pay closer attention and start to express the levels of concern I think are warranted," Dominion customer Trey Peters said.

The decision rests with the State Corporation Commission. Just days ago, Dominion and NextEra filed their joint application with the SCC, officially starting the 180-day review process that will determine whether the historic merger moves for ward.

Local News A look inside Dominion Energy's historic application to merge with NextEra Taylor Locke

The filing proposes bill credits totaling about $10 for a typical residential customer each month for two years, while higher-use customers would receive larger credits. The companies are also promising $55 million in capital investments over the next five years to help meet what they describe as "unprecedented" electricity demand.

The filing also addresses data centers, one of the biggest concerns raised about the merger. It states "nothing about this Merger will change the Company's vigilance to ensure that data centers continue to 'pay their fair share'" of the costs needed to serve them.

The application also includes an 18-month job protection guarantee for Dominion employees and a commitment to give $10 million a year to charitable causes for the next five years.

CBS 6 asked Governor Abigail Spanberger about the filing. She said her team is actively reviewing the documents to make sure "that the long-term benefits of any potential deal prioritize affordability for Virginians."

Watch Related Coverage: Virginia Lt. Gov. pushes for deeper review of Dominion-NextEra merger

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Senator Mike Jones also weighed in on the growing public pressure.

"I believe every voice, no matter how big or how small, matters," Jones said.

If the deal is approved, Dominion Energy and NextEra are expecting to close within the second half of 2027.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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